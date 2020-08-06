Paramore’s Hayley Williams Gives Bayley Permission to Use Song For WrestleMania

Bayley’s hope to use a Hayley Williams song for a special entrance theme looks likely to come to pass. Bayley has said in the past that she’s tried to get the rock band’s music for use in a special entrance, noting in an interview in February, “I’d love for Paramore to perform for us but I’ve tried for that in the past I don’t think we can do that.”

Well it seems like she’ll get her wish, as Bayley shared to Instagram a video of Williams noting that Bayley asked for permission to use her solo track “Simmer” for WrestleMania. Williams replied, “You have our permission. That’s sick, holy s**t.”