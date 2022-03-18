wrestling / News
Pat Kenney Reportedly Hospitalized For A ‘Mild Stroke’, Is Now Resting At Home
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Pat Kenney, better known as Simon Diamond, was hospitalized last Friday in New Jersey due to what he says was a “mild stroke.” He is now resting at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday. His vision is impaired and it’s expected he will have a while before he’s fully recovered.
Kenney, who is the Director of Talent Relations for the NWA, will not be at this weekend’s Crockett Cup PPV events. Kyle Davis will handle Kenney’s responsibilities.
411 would like to send our best wishes to Mr. Kenney for a speedy recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Wishes His Friends Luck in AEW, Wants to be His Own Boss Now
- Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar
- Billy Gunn Weighs In On A Possible New Age Outlaws Reunion in AEW
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’