Pat Kenney Reportedly Hospitalized For A ‘Mild Stroke’, Is Now Resting At Home

PWInsider reports that Pat Kenney, better known as Simon Diamond, was hospitalized last Friday in New Jersey due to what he says was a “mild stroke.” He is now resting at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday. His vision is impaired and it’s expected he will have a while before he’s fully recovered.

Kenney, who is the Director of Talent Relations for the NWA, will not be at this weekend’s Crockett Cup PPV events. Kyle Davis will handle Kenney’s responsibilities.

411 would like to send our best wishes to Mr. Kenney for a speedy recovery.