Pat Kenney Returns To Backstage Role At NWA Alwayz Ready

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV in Knoxville, TN, Director of Talent Relations Pat “Simon Diamond” Kenney resumed his role after suffering what Kenney described as a “mild stroke” this past March, according to PWInsider. Kyle Davis had been standing in for Kenney’s role while he recovered.

Diamond had previously worked with ECW during the 90s, regularly with Johnny Swinger and CW Anderson. He stayed with the company until its closure in 2001. He joined TNA Wrestling in 2003 and moved to a behind-the-scenes role as producer and then commentary.