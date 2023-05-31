Pat McAfee’s ESPN Deal Reportedly Worth $85 Million Over Five Years

New details have been reported about Pat McAfee’s new deal with ESPN. As reported earlier this month, McAfee signed a new multiplatform deal with the network that will see The Pat McAfee Show move to ESPN, the ESPN YouTube Channel, the ESPN App and ESPN+ where it will air on weekdays. The New York Post reports that the deal is for five years and is worth $85 million.

The report goes on to say that the deal is worth around $17 million per year and includes his work as as an analyst on ESPN College GameDay. McAfee will keep control of his show in all aspects, including which guests he wants to have on. McAfee reportedly agreed to cut down on the hard profanity.

McAgree added, “I will be paying my people and we will be producing the show fully,” McAfee said over DM. “[ESPN] will be handling a lot more of the backend stuff, while also providing a platform that is incomparable linear wise with a network of talent that is deep and awesome. Their production assets, league rights capabilities, and access to everything in the sports world makes us incredibly pumped about the possibilities and can’t wait to get started this fall. Jimmy and I had a lot of great convos thru this whole process.. some zooms, calls (WHADD), texts (WHADD), emails (WHADD). it was a cool couple of months negotiation phase involving a lot of different factors. Business obviously, creative, the future, previous situations for both of us, etc… Fun to hear his vision and listen to him. IMPRESSIVE executive. He’s always been a straight shooter with me, I’m thankful for his belief in me, and in us…”

When asked why he left FanDuel, McAfee said, “FanDuel was our shows’ exclusive SportsBook partner. SeatGeek is our exclusive ticketing partner. 5 Hour energy is our exclusive energy shot partner.. etc… etc.. We were lucky to be a partner of theirs for a lot of GREAT times.. it was genuinely just to make our life easier behind the scenes. There’s still a chance we’ll be doing business with each other down the road. FD will always have success. A lot of GREAT folks there. I’m thankful for them.”