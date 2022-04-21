Pat McAfee In Talks With Amazon For Thursday Night Football, Pat McAfee Show May Air On Prime

The New York Post reports that Pat McAfee is in talks with Amazon for him to take part in Thursday Night Football coverage starting in the fall. The talks are also concerning the Pat McAfee Show airing on Prime Video. The FanDuel-sponsored show currently airs weekdays on Youtube and Sirius XM. Nothing has been finalized at this time.

Thursday Night Football will feature Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit calling the games. McAfee had mentioned the talks before and noted before Herbstreit was hired that he didn’t want to be a color commentator in the booth due to schedule conflicts.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hey… Let’s all keep it cool but like.. I’m 1000% UP TO SOMETHING.”

Herbstreit replied: “Finally comin to [College GameDay]?!?? Cmon now…it’s time!!!”

Who is Amazon gonna get in the booth for Thursday Night Football now??#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/auaI815VYb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 24, 2022