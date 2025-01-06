wrestling / News

WWE News: Pat McAfee Show Streaming Live From Venue for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Hype Videos For Tonight’s Show, Netflix Profiles RAW Superstars

January 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat McAfee WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– The Pat McAfee Show is now streaming live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the site of tonight’s WWE RAW. McAfee will join Michael Cole on commentary tonight.

– Netflix has a new article up profiling the ‘cast’ of RAW ahead of tonight’s premiere. You can find it here.

– WWE has shared hype videos for tonight’s show.

