WWE News: Pat McAfee Show Streaming Live From Venue for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Hype Videos For Tonight’s Show, Netflix Profiles RAW Superstars
– The Pat McAfee Show is now streaming live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the site of tonight’s WWE RAW. McAfee will join Michael Cole on commentary tonight.
– Netflix has a new article up profiling the ‘cast’ of RAW ahead of tonight’s premiere. You can find it here.
– WWE has shared hype videos for tonight’s show.
