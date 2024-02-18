wrestling / News
Patrick Clark Returns To Wrestling At Independent Event In New York
Patrick Clark, formerly WWE’s Velveteen Dream, made his return to pro wrestling at a Dynasty Wrestling event in Albany, NY. He came to the ring unadvertised and then issued an open challenge. Clark hasn’t appeared in a wrestling ring since his WWE release in May 2021. He had a meet and greet during the show as well.
Ladies and gentlemen @VelveteenMan fka Velveteen Dream has returned to pro-wrestling for Dynasty in Albany, New York!!!! #veleteenman #patrickclarke #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/voTJJaakiF
— Perched On The Top Rope (@PerchedTopRope) February 18, 2024
Velveteen Dream interrupts the opening match at Dynasty in Albany, NY. Makes an open challenge. pic.twitter.com/CgMrSUEbIt
— Headlocked Comics – NEXT: Stockton Winter (@HeadlockedComic) February 18, 2024
YO ITS PATRICK CLARK (FKA velveteen dream) WTF pic.twitter.com/mkKMxXlOtO
— Za’Nief Washington (@zanief_) February 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Petey Williams Mimicking Scott Steiner, If He Had Arguments With Booker T In TNA
- Earl Hebner Weighs In On Vince McMahon Allegations, Hopes Justice Is Served