Patrick Clark Returns To Wrestling At Independent Event In New York

Patrick Clark, formerly WWE’s Velveteen Dream, made his return to pro wrestling at a Dynasty Wrestling event in Albany, NY. He came to the ring unadvertised and then issued an open challenge. Clark hasn’t appeared in a wrestling ring since his WWE release in May 2021. He had a meet and greet during the show as well.

Ladies and gentlemen @VelveteenMan fka Velveteen Dream has returned to pro-wrestling for Dynasty in Albany, New York!!!! #veleteenman #patrickclarke #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/voTJJaakiF — Perched On The Top Rope (@PerchedTopRope) February 18, 2024

Velveteen Dream interrupts the opening match at Dynasty in Albany, NY. Makes an open challenge. pic.twitter.com/CgMrSUEbIt — Headlocked Comics – NEXT: Stockton Winter (@HeadlockedComic) February 18, 2024