wrestling / News

Patrick Clark Returns To Wrestling At Independent Event In New York

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Velveteen Dream NXT Patrick Clark Image Credit: WWE

Patrick Clark, formerly WWE’s Velveteen Dream, made his return to pro wrestling at a Dynasty Wrestling event in Albany, NY. He came to the ring unadvertised and then issued an open challenge. Clark hasn’t appeared in a wrestling ring since his WWE release in May 2021. He had a meet and greet during the show as well.

Patrick Clark, Joseph Lee

