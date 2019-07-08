The Patriot Says WWE’s Current Product Is ‘Horrible,’ on How WWE Is In Desperate Need of Direction, Thinks Superstars Need Chance to Use Their Creativity

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar The Patriot (aka Del Wilkes) for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Wilkes on interacting with Eric Bischoff in AWA: “He was our tv guy and a color commentator. I instantly got along with Eric and had a friendship with him. He had an enthusiasm for the business and that’s what led me to go work for WCW. Eric was running WCW and Greg Gagne was on the booking committee, so that AWA connection was what opened the door for me in WCW.”

Wilkes on Bischoff and Paul Heyman becoming Executive Directors for WWE, thoughts on current WWE product: “They desperately need something and need some sort of direction. I hope this does it. I try to [watch it] but I must admit that every time I try to watch, I realize why I don’t watch. I’m not knocking the men and women that bust their butts every night, but the product is horrible.”

Wilkes on why top stars can’t be scripted and why Patriot is a good gimmick for him: “It’s a perfect fit for me to be The Patriot because I’m an extremely patriotic individual and love my country. So, let those creative juices come from the men and women that get out there night and night and do this. Give them the opportunity to use their creativity.”

Wilkes on what WWE was like in 1997: “There were a lot of interesting things going on in ’97. The face and direction of the company had changed. Vince had lost Hogan to WCW and they lost Savage and Nash and Hall. So, the faces of the company become guys like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Mick Foley and a young Rocky Maivia. Also too, there was a Monday Night Raw where you had to be at the building at noon. We went on air at nine o’clock at night but on this particular Monday Vince had a meeting with everybody. …That was when Vince said, ‘Look guys, we’re getting ready to change how we do business. This has always been a black/white business where the good guy wears the white cowboy hat and the bad guy wears the black cowboy hat. We’re gonna change that and blur the lines. What was once good is gonna be bad and what was once bad is gonna be good. We’re gonna push the envelope with content and be more aggressive and that’s what started the Attitude Era.’ I was there for that and it was an unbelievably different atmosphere in ’97 than in ’91 or ’92.”

His thoughts on AEW and WWE needing competition: “I think it’s great; it’s wonderful. Vince needs competition and competition is good for everybody. The boys need another option and I’m all for it. I hope they do well. The only thing I watched was the Cody vs. Dustin match and I thought it was really good. I wish them nothing but the best. I think they’ve got good talent and creativity and I think they can do some amazing things.”