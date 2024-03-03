Paul Burchill Praises the Work Drew McIntyre Is Doing in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill praised the work Drew McIntyre is doing right now in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“[McIntyre] is just an absolute unit, it’s just ridiculous. He’s so good, just tight, and just looks like a killer. It’s great really. I really like him, I enjoy watching him. Certain guys, you just make a point of trying to see and trying to watch and everything. He’s definitely one. He’s probably that for a lot of people, where they’re like ‘Oh, I’m gonna watch this. This is going to be good. Something’s gonna happen here.’ Yeah, he’s killing it, and [he had a] great resurgence.”

Drew McIntyre will get another opportunity against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.