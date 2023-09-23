wrestling / News

Paul Burchill Returning To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show

September 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Time Wrestling Paul Burchill Gangrel Image Credit: Big Time Wrestling

Paul Burchill is making his return to the ring for the first time in five years at Big Time Wrestling’s show next weekend. Burchill announced in a video that he will be facing Gangrel at BTW’s The Great Fall Bash 2: Season of the Hitman on September 30th in Chillicothe, Ohio. You can see the video below, in which Burchill cuts a promo promosing Gangrel that the only blood in the match will be on his hands.

Also set for the show is Nick Aldis (w/Mickie James) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. You can get tickets for the show and accompanying Fan Fest here.

