Paul Burchill Returning To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show

Paul Burchill is making his return to the ring for the first time in five years at Big Time Wrestling’s show next weekend. Burchill announced in a video that he will be facing Gangrel at BTW’s The Great Fall Bash 2: Season of the Hitman on September 30th in Chillicothe, Ohio. You can see the video below, in which Burchill cuts a promo promosing Gangrel that the only blood in the match will be on his hands.

Also set for the show is Nick Aldis (w/Mickie James) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. You can get tickets for the show and accompanying Fan Fest here.