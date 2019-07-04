Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Given Executive Director Jobs Partially As A Way To ‘Lock Them Up’ As Talent

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one of the many reasons that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were given the jobs of executive directors of RAW and Smackdown, respectively, is to “lock both up” since they could provide help for AEW. While AEW already has a creative team, Tony Khan is a huge fan of wrestling and in particular ECW. The types of wild matches ECW was known for aren’t planned to be a part of AEW all the time, but as we saw at Fyter Fest with Jon Moxley and Joey Janela, they will make an appearance from time to time.

The report once again acknowledged that neither Heyman nor Bischoff will ever have full control, as Vince McMahon will never give up complete control of creative. However, they will have just enough control to “sink or swim” on their own.