Variety recently spoke to Paul Heyman, the wise man and special counsel for WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman campaigned for Reigns to receive a Primetime Emmy Award for his work as The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief being award-worthy: “I will honestly state that I’ll put Roman Reigns and his portrayal of the Tribal Chief up against anybody right now in how he has approached a reality-based character of the top star of the industry and the fact that he’s not recognized by the people that are there to reward such performances with an award, to me, is disconcerting.”

Heyman on how Reigns is like Kurtz from Apocalypse Now: “These people that worshipped him that he ruled over, that gave him anything and everything, that wanted to sacrifice for him, put such a pressure and burden — and that’s the word that we always use for the Tribal Chief is the burden — the burden of the responsibility, the burden of the obligation to fulfill the the destiny and the vision for and the obligation and the responsibilities and the accountabilities of the Tribal Chief. He resented them so much for placing that burden on him.”

On “The Island of Relevancy”: “[Roman’s] character is based on the concept of being relevant. That relevancy in and of itself is the opioid that he’s addicted to. That being one of many would be would be the same as being assassinated.”

Heyman on the creative leeway Vince McMahon gave them when they started the angle: “There’s an understanding with very few select people that have earned his trust over the years. It’s the risk you’re taking with your career. Because if you go out there and you don’t score bigger, brighter, better, harder, more spectacularly than anybody else in that position would be able to do, you will not get another chance to do it. And if you have 99 wins with that freedom, that first loss is going to cost you for a long time. Because his expectations for you are lofty.”

On the concept of Reigns’ work being award worthy: “We’re trying to present a body of work that exceeds all boundaries and limitations that have been imposed upon this industry, either self-imposed or imposed by the predetermined notion of what this business is by the outside world, as evidenced by the fact that we’re sitting here today talking about the unfathomable concept of the Emmy Awards, because a year ago we would have been laughed out of the conversation, but this is what we strive for.”

Roman Reigns is next slated to defend his title on Saturday, February 18 at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. He will defend his title on that night against Sami Zayn. The event will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.