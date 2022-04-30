Paul Heyman Reveals He’s Working on New A&E Project

Paul Heyman is working with A&E on a new project titled Outside The Ring, and revealed the news on social media today. As you can see in posts made by Heyman to his Instagram account below, the WWE star is working with the network on a project directed by Ross Hockrow (Born Strong) that will be shooting in New York City. In a pic shared by Heyman, Hockrow described it as “something crossed between a documentary and a Broadway play.”

Heyman wrote:

“I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret” as possible, but once one starts shooting in #NewYorkCity (and, all false humility aside, you’re the #GOAT, still the #BestInTheBusiness AND #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief #romanreigns), any desire to stay “under the radar” is going right out the window.

Since late February / Early March, I’ve been honored to work with acclaimed director @rhockrow and his tight-knit crew on a project for @aenetworks. It’s a game-changer that will most likely disrupt an entire established genre. You can think of all the analogies and adjectives that go with a statement like that, and you’d still be underselling just how good (magnificent? great?) this is going to turn out.

I’m proud of it.

The next few posts will show a few moments the director has allowed the crew to showcase. Consider yourselves teased for now.

No more hints or details.

Please enjoy the anticipation!”