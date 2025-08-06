Paul Heyman Says Payoff To Travis Scott & Rock Angle Was Planned But ‘Fell Apart’

Paul Heyman says that there was a plan for The Rock and Travis Scott’s involvement in John Cena’s heel turn to have a payoff, but that it fell apart. Scott and Rock were part of Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber and were involved in the beatdown of Cody Rhodes, but Rock hasn’t been seen since on WWE TV and Scott has only appeared at WrestleMania 41, where he got involved in Cena’s match with Rhodes and provided the distraction Cena needed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Heyman was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show and addressed where the storyline went awry; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On there being a planned payoff: “There was. It fell apart and we moved forward without it.”

On the rumors of heat on Scott and if he’s done with WWE: “I don’t know if he’s done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven’t heard Travis’ version of it. Like his music, like his taste in women that he has children with, wish I was dating one of those sisters. I’m not, he was married to one. He’s doing better in his personal life than I am.”

On The Rock’s absence: “I don’t know what happened with Dwayne. That’s something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself. I don’t know. Or have Brian Gerwitz come in and I’m sure he can tell you their side of the story, I don’t know. Especially WrestleMania, I had enough on my plate, I wasn’t really concerned with what happened with Cody Rhodes and John Cena’s storyline.”