WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises His Father, Enzo Amore Hangs With Kevin Nash, Senor Benjamin Calls Out Michael Cole Read

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Instagram, praising his father as not just the best dad ever but also the greatest man he’s ever known…
– Enzo Amore was at Eternal Con in Long Island, NY over the weekend and hung out with Kevin Nash…
– Senor Benjamin posted the following on Twitter, calling out Michael Cole…

