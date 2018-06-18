wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises His Father, Enzo Amore Hangs With Kevin Nash, Senor Benjamin Calls Out Michael Cole Read
June 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Instagram, praising his father as not just the best dad ever but also the greatest man he’s ever known…
https://instagram.com/paulheyman/?utm_source=ig_embed
– Enzo Amore was at Eternal Con in Long Island, NY over the weekend and hung out with Kevin Nash…
https://instagram.com/real1/?utm_source=ig_embed
– Senor Benjamin posted the following on Twitter, calling out Michael Cole…
Why @MichaelCole not wish Señor Benjamin #happyfathersday? I am your daddy, boy
— Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) June 17, 2018