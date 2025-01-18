– During a recent interview with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Wise Man Paul Heyman recalled the epic moment where he sang John Cena’s entrance theme music and the reaction John Cena had to it backstage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Heyman on the moment where he sang out John Cena’s theme music: “The funny thing is, and I love John Cena, I went up to John and I said, ‘I expect you to tear into us.’ He goes, ‘That’s a good expectation.’ I said, ‘Would you like to know my retort?’ ‘No.’ ‘My retort is a little unconventional.’ He goes, ‘Great. I’ll react to it naturally out there.’ I said, ‘You sure you don’t want to know this?’ ‘Nope. You can’t see me and I can’t hear you right now,’ and he walked away.”

On how Cena reacted to the moment: “He dug into us and dug into us, and I’m just like [mocks Cena’s theme] and I walk away. He comes to the back and he’s laughing his ass off, tearing up. Reaction-wise, because he’s so great, he reacted perfectly to it.”