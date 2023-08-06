Paul Heyman On If The Bloodline Storyline Is Dragging, Compares Roman Reigns to Marlon Brando

Paul Heyman spoke to the media during the WWE Summerslam 2023 post-show conference following Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso in the Summerslam main event after Jimmy Uso turned on Jey. Heyman discussed how the Bloodline storyline continues to get richer and more layered and compared Roman Reigns to Marlon Brando in the way he’s changed wrestling. Highlights are below.

On if the Bloodline storyline is dragging at this point: “The Bloodline disbands? There already? That’s it? There are no more stories to tell? We already know why Jimmy did what Jimmy did, we already know what’s going on with Solo and Roman Reigns, we already know where the wiseman Paul Heyman stands, we’ll do it all on Friday. Calm down with the progression of the storylines. We’ve been doing this for three years and not once have I heard a credible person say, it’s dragging on. It doesn’t drag on. We continue to layer and peel back layers and reveal more about each persona, and just when you think you have the persona figured out, there is something new to learn about that person and their dynamic within the other people in the group and sometimes it involves people outside the group, like Sami Zayn. What will I do when the Bloodline disbands? I don’t know, I’ll probably be celebrating my 120th birthday by then.”

On how Roman Reigns has changed wrestling the way Marlon Brando changed acting: “I once heard Edward Norton trying to describe what Marlon Brando did to acting, and Edward Norton said that Marlon Brando tilted the axis of how an actor approaches his craft and to me, that’s Roman Reigns. He has so completely redefined how we approach this industry, this genre, I truly in my heart don’t believe that anyone in that locker room right now is in the same genre as Roman Reigns. I think they’re all trying to figure out how he got, how the Bloodline got to where he is.”

