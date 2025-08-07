Paul Heyman On If Seth Rollins Was Ever Actually Injured At WWE SNME

Paul Heyman recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show and discussed if Seth Rollins was actually ever injured during his match with LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rollins appeared to be injured during the match, and then he and WWE went to great lengths after to sell the injury, but he of course ended up cashing in Money in the Bank at WWE Summerslam to win the WWE Title, revealing he wasn’t as injured as he pretended to be. Heyman confirmed that Rollins was not injured at all, and the entire thing was part of the storyline. His comments are below.

On if Seth Rollins was ever actually injured: “No.”

On the nuts and bolts of the storyline: “The story since ‘Mania is a power grab. That this is what we’re calling The Vision. And The Vision was, Seth Rollins in a position of power to lead WWE and indeed the entire industry into the future. So how do you get that power grab, you need the title, so we needed the title. So every time Seth Rollins was getting himself in a position to where he could go for the championship, CM Punk kept interfering. Because Seth Rollins made the statement, as long as I’m here, CM Punk will never be champion. And Punk decided to reverse that on Seth Rollins. So Seth Rollins realized, he’s never gonna be champion as long as CM Punk is around, or at least as long as CM Punk sees Seth Rollins going for a title, so we need plan B. Plan B became get the Money in the Bank briefcase, and get out of the way, out of sight, out of mind. So Punk never sees it coming. It just so happens, CM Punk ends up in the title match at Summerslam, a happy coincidence on our part. It just so happens CM Punk happens to win at Summerslam. Now CM Punk didn’t take that beating from Gunther, it would not have made sense for Seth Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Summerslam. The idea was, wait for a champion, Gunther, or Punk, or anybody who can beat Gunther, and not a lot can, is in a position of vulnerability, cash it in so that Punk can interfere in the match to stop Seth Rollins from winning the title. It just so happens that Punk was in the match, it just so happens that Punk won the match. So talk about all the stars aligning.”