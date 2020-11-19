WWE News: Paul Heyman Shares Card Outline For November To Remember 1994, Stock Up

– Paul Heyman gave fans a look at a bit of throwback memorabilia: the hand-written schedule for ECW November To Remember 1994. Heyman posted a photo of the outline, which was written an hour before the show, to his Instagram account as you can see below:

“Going back to the 1994 edition of ECW November to Remember, the 1st #N2R we presented after going full-throttle #EXTREME!

While not written on a cocktail napkin (I still have a few of those lying around), this was indeed scribbled about an hour before the show.

This was the night Sabu broke his neck … The Public Enemy became two-time champs by winning back the tag team titles from Mick “Cactus Jack” Foley and Mikey Whipwreck … and The Sandman revealed he wasn’t blind in one of the more memorable non-beer-soaked moments of his career!

ECW! ECW! ECW!”