Paul Heyman Takes Major Note of NCAA Football Player Who Calls Himself ‘The Next Big Thing’

– WWE’s Paul Heyman took note of NCAA football player, Parker Boudreaux, writing on Twitter this week, “2021 is going to be something SPECIAL…” Boudreaux’s Twitter bio lists himself as “The Next Big Thing,” which you might recall was one of the catchphrases for Brock Lesnar when he made his WWE debut in 2002.

Paul Heyman commented on Boudreaux, “His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference. @ParkerBoudreaux.”

Boudreaux currently plays as an offensive lineman for the University of Central Florida. Current AEW Senior Advisor and broadcaster Jim Ross already appeared to be scouting Boudreaux for pro wrestling and AEW in April of last year.