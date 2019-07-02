Paul Heyman’s First Raw Starts With Chaotic Match, Stretcher Angle, Mick Foley & Others React (Pics, Video)

– The first Raw under the Paul Heyman era is already showing signs of the Executive Director’s influence, with a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere and an announcer dropping a non-PG phrase. Instead of the usual promo segment that typically kicks off the show, tonight’s episode began with a Falls Count Anywhere match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. As our ongoing report notes, the match went to a no contest after Strowman speared Lashley through the LED board.

That resulted in Corey Graves dropping a “holy s**t” comment, and EMTs came out for both men, who were stretchered out. The change in Raw’s tone didn’t go unnoticed either, as Mick Foley, Lance Storm and others took to Twitter to comment on what appears to be Heyman’s influence making immediate changes to the show:

Pyro, swearing and a chaotic angle. It just might be a “new era” after all. #RAW — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 2, 2019

