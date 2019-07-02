wrestling / News
Paul Heyman’s First Raw Starts With Chaotic Match, Stretcher Angle, Mick Foley & Others React (Pics, Video)
– The first Raw under the Paul Heyman era is already showing signs of the Executive Director’s influence, with a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere and an announcer dropping a non-PG phrase. Instead of the usual promo segment that typically kicks off the show, tonight’s episode began with a Falls Count Anywhere match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. As our ongoing report notes, the match went to a no contest after Strowman speared Lashley through the LED board.
That resulted in Corey Graves dropping a “holy s**t” comment, and EMTs came out for both men, who were stretchered out. The change in Raw’s tone didn’t go unnoticed either, as Mick Foley, Lance Storm and others took to Twitter to comment on what appears to be Heyman’s influence making immediate changes to the show:
I’M LOOKING. I’M LIKING.#RAWDallas #RawIsHeyman
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 2, 2019
Pyro, swearing and a chaotic angle. It just might be a “new era” after all. #RAW
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 2, 2019
I already feel @HeymanHustle with this show. 👍 #RAW
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 2, 2019
Holy crap! #RAW
— CORINO (@StevenCorino) July 2, 2019
You can see pics and video from the match and angle below.
FALLS. COUNT. ANYWHERE.
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO! #RAW @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/7ac3nmwklr
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
Confidence is OOZING off The #AllMighty @fightbobby… #RAW pic.twitter.com/LckSesMWkd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
This thing has spilled out of control in a HURRY.#RAW #FallsCountAnywhere @fightbobby @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/0Yt06YSFeD
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
.@BraunStrowman and @fightbobby just destroyed each other. #RAW #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/wbXuE0ER2w
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
HERE.
COMES.
BRAUNNNNNNNNNN!#RAW #FallsCountAnywhere @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/uquT9XCPvY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley are both being attended to in the fallout of that Falls Count Anywhere Match. #RAW pic.twitter.com/JPqSRUQ3rY
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
Things have clearly gone quite wrong in the #FallsCountAnywhere Match between @BraunStrowman & @fightbobby. #Raw pic.twitter.com/a6u8YObKvD
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
It seems Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman are both on their way to a local medical facility for evaluation. #Raw pic.twitter.com/HNpiuW6s0v
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
Wishing the very best to both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. #Raw pic.twitter.com/u9HfI8zgTE
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW
- Tony Khan Claims Chair Shot Error for Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, Addresses WWE Network Counter-Programming Fight for the Fallen, If Fans Can Expect Edgier Content on TNT