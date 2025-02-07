Paul London Says It Would Be Fun To Have Mark Jindrak In MLW

Paul London would enjoy having Mark Jindrak with him in MLW. Jindrak made his return to the ring last year, and London spoke with Fightful Overbooked for a new interview in which he was asked about Jindrak going after him in the 2005 Royal Rumble that led into thoughts about Jindrak potentially appearing in MLW.

“He was threatened by my abs at the time,” London quipped. “This was pre-Reflect of Perfection, I think. It might have been around that time. I’ll have to watch it back because I don’t remember that at all. I’d probably get a kick out of it because I really like Mark, he’s one of my favorite people ever. He’s so fun to be around. I thought you were confusing him with Renee [Dupree] at first, but I believe it now and it’s starting to comeback to me. I think I did something with Viscera as well because he was the biggest guy in the match at the time and I was like, ‘Nobody is going to Viscera, I should do something.’”

He continued, “I’ve been messaging with Jindrak recently, he’s moved back to the States. He would be a lot of fun in MLW. I could use some back up. I love having Paul [Walter Hauser] at my side, but it would help to have some size with us.”