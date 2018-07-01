Paul Roma Talks About Everyone Having a Job or Role in Professional Wrestling

– Wrestling Talk interviewed former WCW and WWE Superstar Paul Roma earlier in June. Below are some highlights from the interview (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Paul Roma on playing the role of enhancement talent in WWE: “The best way I could tell you is, everybody does a job. [Hulk] Hogan does a job, Earthquake does a job, Macho Man does a job, we all do jobs. So, yeah, I don’t know how things run now, but that’s how it was back then. Nobody kept records because the records weren’t real.”

Roma on how it’s like any other sport: “It’s like any sport. Like boxing. Who says that somebody’s not doing a job for the other fighter? Like baseball or football. How does a team like Cleveland [Browns] go 0-16 every year, so who says they’re not doing a job? You mean to tell me that these professional athletes that’d been chosen can’t win one game? I don’t know. Maybe football’s fixed. Maybe baseball’s fixed. You know, Yankees play Boston, big rivalry. It’s funny how at the end of the year, when it’s all said and done, they have the same record. So, New York beat Boston 10 times and Boston beat New York 10 times. So, I don’t know, you know? Everybody does a job.”