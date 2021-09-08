Triple H Undergoes Heart Procedure After ‘Cardiac Event’, WWE Provides Health Update

WWE has issued a statement noting that Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital after he experienced a “cardiac event.” The event was caused by a genetic heart issue, and per the announcement, he’s expected to make a full recovery (See below).

Paul “Triple H” Levesque health update STAMFORD, Conn., September 8, 2021 – WWE issued the following statement today regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development: “Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Paul Levesque and his family in his recovery.