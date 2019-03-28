PCO and Destro Set for Coleman’s Pulpit at G1 Supercard Festival of Honor

– ROH Wrestling has announced a Coleman’s Pulpit event at the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor with PCO and Destro. You can check out the full announcement below.

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED WHEN PCO, DESTRO APPEAR ON COLEMAN’S PULPIT AT G1 SUPERCARD FESTIVAL OF HONOR

Caprice Coleman has interviewed a number of ROH stars on his talk show, Coleman’s Pulpit, but it goes without saying that he’s never interviewed anyone like PCO and Destro.

The inhuman “French-Canadian Frankenstein” and his sinister trainer will be Coleman’s guests during a live Coleman’s Pulpit at the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Friday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

When Coleman first learned that he would be hosting a live Coleman’s Pulpit at Madison Square Garden he said it was “a dream come true,” but it could very well end up being a nightmare.

Coleman was completely caught off guard when he was informed by ROH play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni that his guests would be PCO — a member of Villain Enterprises and co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Titles — and Destro.

“This is crazy,” Coleman remarked about his guests being booked without his input. “I not only think I was set up, Ian has admitted it. Jive turkey!”

To prepare for his interview with the resurrected monster who is seemingly impervious to pain and his hearse-driving guru, Coleman said he turned to “prayer, meditation and binge-watching ‘The Addams Family.’”

PCO offered Coleman some ominous advice for interviewing him and Destro:

“Caprice should be sharp, maybe nervous. I can’t wait to see how everything will go.”

When Coleman was asked what fans in attendance for the live Coleman’s Pulpit with PCO and Destro should expect, he said:

“What kind of question is that?! Have you seen these men?! Expect the unexpected.”