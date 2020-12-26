PCO Discusses His Relationship With Kevin Owens, How Owens Messaged Him After He Won the ROH World Title

– Fightful recently interviewed former ROH World champion PCO, who discussed his relationship with fellow French Canadian Kevin Owens and more. Below are some highlights.

PCO on Kevin Owens: “We’re in touch sometimes. We text each other here and there. The last time that we text, I think it was something about Jean-Pierre LaFitte or the Mountie or I think he came out… You know what it was? That pay-per-view when he came out with an eye patch and he was kinda ribbing Seth Rollins about, ‘I know a pirate, Jean-Pierre LaFitte,’ and I threw a big fit on social media about it. So, he was wondering if I was mad at him. ‘No, I’m not mad at you. It’s just a whole thing.’ Then the following day—that was a Monday, and on NXT they had the Mounties coming out, too. So, it was weird. I don’t know if he would do it. ‘Cause he would be good at it. — He would pull it off good. Anyway, they cannot do it because it’s over with, as far as the Mountie name. It’s a trademark and Vince can’t use that name anymore.”

On Kevin Owens messaging him after he became ROH World champion: “Oh, it’s pretty good. So, what I really like about Kevin is when I became the Ring of Honor World Champion, he texted me and said, ‘It was about time that you grabbed that title. You should have got it last year.’ So, made me feel pretty good about the whole thing. But, I had a tremendous year in 2018 during my indy year. Full year of 2018 was nothing but main events after main events all over the country. For every major indy promotions, PWG or Beyond or Black Label Pro. I even got contacted by AEW.

“So many companies in Texas, Atlanta, everywhere. Canada, United States, Germany, England. I was working on top all over the place. I was wrestling those guys that you see now. Walter, Dragunov, Riddle. All those guys. It’s just cool. I really appreciate it and am very grateful for it. I’ve just been working my ass off, basically. I don’t go out. I don’t drink. I go to bed early. I get up early. I do a lot of things to be able to perform at the highest level that I can perform. I’m trying to throw out some amazing performances every time I have the chance to get in the ring.”