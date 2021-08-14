wrestling / News

Peacock Adding WWE Hidden Gems Content

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Hidden Gems content from the WWE Network has finally been added to the WWE archive on the Peacock streaming service. The content that’s been added is the World Class Championship Wrestling Star Wars card from Dallas, Texas at the Reunion Arena.

The event has been split into two parts. PWInsider also notes that it appears that Peacock will upload all the Hidden Gems content as a separate item in the WWE section.

