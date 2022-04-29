Peacock Adds Four Million Paid Subscribers In Q1, Still Operating at Loss

Peacock added four million subscribers in their last quarter, according to Comcast’s first quarter earnings call. Deadline reports that during the company’s earnings call, it was noted that the platform has reached 13 million paid subscribers and 28 million monthly active accounts.

The report notes that NBCU chief Jeff Shell touted the service’s live content as a big driver, including WWE and Premier League. The service had $472 million in revenue for the quarter, though it is continuing to operate at a loss so far as NBCA has expected. The platform’s EBITDA losses totaled $456 million this quarter.

Peacock is of course the provider of the WWE Network in the US. Comcast stock was down $2.75 (6.19%) for the day.