Peacock Adds WWE Network Hidden Gems As Individual Titles
August 17, 2021
Peacock is finally getting around to bringing in the “Hidden Gems” section of the WWE Network, though they are being added in a different manner. The streaming service has added the March to WrestleMania X special as well as WCCW Star Wars, both of which were previously under the Hidden Gems banner, as their own titles.
The Hidden Gems section had a host of rare and more obscure moments on the WWE Network, and as PWInsider notes there is currently no word or if on how that shorter content (such as specific matches) will be added. As of now though, it looks like the longer content like full shows will be added as their own entries.
