Peacock Doesn’t Have As Many Viewers As They Do Subscribers

It was reported last month that Peacock is set to become the exclusive streaming home for the WWE Network in the United States, with the change set to happen in March. At the time, it was noted that the NBC service had 33 million subscribers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the service isn’t as popular as press releases may hype it as. While the service does have the number of subscribers claimed (although many of them use the free version, others pay $4.99), only 11.3 million of those subscribers actually watch. The data comes from internal documents in the company.

Peacock is hoping to make that number grow, which is where the deal with WWE comes in. The service has also reportedly pitched a bunding deal with ViacomCBS, which would likely see Peacock and Paramount Plus together. An internal memo from Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal CEO, noted that Peacock would have to merge with WarnerMedia if they wanted to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu.