Peacock Ends New Free Tier Sign-Ups, Existing Free Accounts To Continue

Peacock has put an end to new sign-ups for its free tier of service. THR reports that the streaming service has stopped offering new sign-ups under the free tier, noting that the updated sign-up page only offers the $4.99 ad-supported plan and the $9.99 ad-free plan.

The report notes that existing users will continue to have access to the free tier of content, and that a rep for NBCUniversal said the change was done reflective of the service’s focus on its premium plans and the arrival of new original programming this year.

Peacock, which hit 20 million paid subscribers this year, is the home for several NBCUniversal originals such as Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face, the new slasher film Sick, and more. It is also the home to the WWE Network in the US, and the streaming destination for many of Universal’s theatrical films like 2022 films Tar, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise, Nope, and She Said.