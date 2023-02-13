Peacock Will No Longer Be Free For Comcast Xfinity Subscribers

Last month, it was reported that Peacock would be ending is free tier for new sign-ups, while existing users will still have access. However, PWInsider reports that Peacock is also ending free subscriptions for Comcast Xfinity subscribers starting this summer. Those who watch via Comcast Infinity will have to sign up for a paid subscription. There is an ad-supported $4.99 tier and a premium $9.99 tier.