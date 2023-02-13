wrestling / News
Peacock Will No Longer Be Free For Comcast Xfinity Subscribers
February 13, 2023
Last month, it was reported that Peacock would be ending is free tier for new sign-ups, while existing users will still have access. However, PWInsider reports that Peacock is also ending free subscriptions for Comcast Xfinity subscribers starting this summer. Those who watch via Comcast Infinity will have to sign up for a paid subscription. There is an ad-supported $4.99 tier and a premium $9.99 tier.
