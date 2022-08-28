Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Featuring Samoa Joe, Wraps Shooting

– As noted, AEW star and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe recently joined the cast of the upcoming, live-action Twisted Metal TV series as Sweet Tooth. It looks like production on the TV series has wrapped, so that could mean Joe is due to return to AEW soon (h/t PWInsider)

Showrunner Michael Jonathan announced yesterday that the series has wrapped shooting. Joe has last appeared at Death Before Dishonor, where he picked up a win over Jay Lethal.

The new series will stream on Peacock. It does not yet have an official launch date.