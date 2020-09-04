Pentagon Jr Has Officially Changed His Name In AEW

The trademark situation involving Pentagon Jr’s ring name has reared its ugly head again, this time forcing him to change it in AEW.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he will now be going by Penta Cero M in the future, as he owns the merchandising rights to that name. AAA owns the Pentagon Jr name, and AEW had been allowed to use that for at time because of their working relationship with the company.

It was apparently AEW that pushed for the change, as they want to be able to use the Lucha Brothers for several different projects. AAA also owns the name Fenix, but AEW has been using Rey Fenix, which is the ring name he owns. Once AEW started to merchandise the Lucha Bros, they didn’t want to use a name owned by another company. They knew they would switch it at some point and it was a matter of when.

Penta Cero Miedo merchandise is now available in Hot Topic, but that’s due to a deal with Masked Republic and has nothing to do with AEW.