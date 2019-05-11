wrestling / News
Percy Watson Reportedly Gone From NXT
– Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens is reported that NXT announcer Percy Watson has quit the company and is pursuing other interests. You can check out his tweets on the matter below.
Michael wrote on Watson, “Dead at Percy Watson quitting NXT. He wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler, apparently.” He added, “Before. His last show was the prior NXT TV tapings.”
It was reported earlier this month by PWInsider that Watson was still with the company, but that no longer appears to be the case. Watson joined the announce team in December 2016. He previously wrestled under the NXT banner from 2010 to 2013.
DEAD at Percy Watson quitting NXT.
— casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019
He wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler apparently.
— casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019
Before. His last show was the prior NXT TV tapings.
— casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Media Coverage Of WWF’s Risque Content During The Late 90s, Meeting With TSN Over The Content
- Vince Russo on His Advice to Triple H After the Curtain Call, Says Triple H Acted as a Mediator for Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match