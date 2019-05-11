Percy Watson Reportedly Gone From NXT

– Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens is reported that NXT announcer Percy Watson has quit the company and is pursuing other interests. You can check out his tweets on the matter below.

Michael wrote on Watson, “Dead at Percy Watson quitting NXT. He wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler, apparently.” He added, “Before. His last show was the prior NXT TV tapings.”

It was reported earlier this month by PWInsider that Watson was still with the company, but that no longer appears to be the case. Watson joined the announce team in December 2016. He previously wrestled under the NXT banner from 2010 to 2013.

DEAD at Percy Watson quitting NXT. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019

He wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler apparently. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019