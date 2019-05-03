– PWInsider reports that Percy Watson is still with WWE. Beth Phoenix replaced him on commentary this past Wednesday at NXT’s latest set of television tapings. It remains to be seen if Phoenix will permanently replace Watson on commentary.

– Tyler Breeze has apparently been moved back to NXT. He worked NXT live events last weekend, showed up at the television tapings on Wednesday, and worked Thursday nights live event as well. Breeze shot an angle with NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream at the television tapings.

Dream seemed to be headed for a showdown with Dominik Dijakovic but there was no mention of the feud during the recent television tapings. A backstage segment could always be shot between the two.