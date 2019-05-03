wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyler Breeze Joining NXT, Feud Possibly Dropped, Percy Watson Still With The Company
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Percy Watson is still with WWE. Beth Phoenix replaced him on commentary this past Wednesday at NXT’s latest set of television tapings. It remains to be seen if Phoenix will permanently replace Watson on commentary.
– Tyler Breeze has apparently been moved back to NXT. He worked NXT live events last weekend, showed up at the television tapings on Wednesday, and worked Thursday nights live event as well. Breeze shot an angle with NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream at the television tapings.
Dream seemed to be headed for a showdown with Dominik Dijakovic but there was no mention of the feud during the recent television tapings. A backstage segment could always be shot between the two.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Was Bitter Leaving WCW, Details His Meeting With Vince McMahon To Join WWF
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’