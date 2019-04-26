WWE NXT Live Event Results 4.25.19: Dream Battles Breeze, More

The NXT brand held a live event in Omaha, NE on Apr. 25. The night was headlined by Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze.

Results:

– Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves

– Rachel Evers & Mia Yim defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne

– Jaxson Ryker vs. Raul Mendoza ended in a no contest. Mendoza injured his leg on a baseball slide and the referee stopped the match. Mendoza was able to walk to the back with help from trainers.

– Riddick Moss defeated Eric Bugenhagen

– Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette

– Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne

– The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

– NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Io Shirai

– NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Tyler Breeze. Referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg in the match but still counted the final pinfall.