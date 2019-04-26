wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 4.25.19: Dream Battles Breeze, More
The NXT brand held a live event in Omaha, NE on Apr. 25. The night was headlined by Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze.
Results:
– Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves
Punishment Martinez v. Kona Reeves #NXTOmaha #NXTCast #RalstonArena #WWELive pic.twitter.com/ubkUeuikGO
— Random Ass Black Man (@cornfednegro2) April 26, 2019
– Rachel Evers & Mia Yim defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne
– Jaxson Ryker vs. Raul Mendoza ended in a no contest. Mendoza injured his leg on a baseball slide and the referee stopped the match. Mendoza was able to walk to the back with help from trainers.
Jaxson Ryker v. Raul Mendoza#NXTOmaha #NXT #NXTCast #WWE #WWEOmaha #WWELive #WWEOMA #prowrestling #JaxsonRyker #RaulMendoza #RalstonArena pic.twitter.com/iXhU3NEpWh
— Random Ass Black Man (@cornfednegro2) April 26, 2019
– Riddick Moss defeated Eric Bugenhagen
– Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette
– Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne
You can't have Adam Cole without crowd participation#NXTOmaha #NXT #NXTCast #WWE #WWEOmaha #WWELive #WWEOMA #prowrestling #AdamCole #BayBay #RalstonArena pic.twitter.com/ZiRyqL22yc
— Random Ass Black Man (@cornfednegro2) April 26, 2019
– The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
– NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Io Shirai
Io Shirai v. Shayna Baszler#NXTOmaha #NXT #NXTCast #WWE #WWEOmaha #WWELive #WWEOMA #prowrestling #IoShirai #ShaynaBaszler #NXTWomensChampionship #RalstonArena pic.twitter.com/RUezH3ECeC
— Random Ass Black Man (@cornfednegro2) April 26, 2019
– NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Tyler Breeze. Referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg in the match but still counted the final pinfall.
#PrincePretty candid from #NXTOmaha (photo credit: therealwrasslindeal) 😊 pic.twitter.com/lg3kxs0IY0
— Prophetess Rose (@JuanaBreeze) April 26, 2019
I got to see @MmmGorgeous go against @VelveteenWWE tonight. In the words of Ice cube “today was a good day” #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/vhwSdFs8b1
— James Ryan (@US_Champ87) April 26, 2019
