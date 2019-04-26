wrestling / News

Referee Breaks Leg At NXT Live Event

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo

At last night’s NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska, referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg during the main event between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze. Even though his leg was broken, he still managed to count the final pinfall to end the match. You can see the somewhat graphic photos of the injury below, as well as reactions.

