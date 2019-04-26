Referee Breaks Leg At NXT Live Event

At last night’s NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska, referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg during the main event between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze. Even though his leg was broken, he still managed to count the final pinfall to end the match. You can see the somewhat graphic photos of the injury below, as well as reactions.

@WWE @WWENXT @TripleH you guys need to give this ref a raise ! Broke his leg and still went on with the show and counted out Tyler Breeze #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/4ZXgZWWUGc — Riley Pentecost (@Steelerpent) April 26, 2019

That moment you realize your town is cursed. 2 leg injuries in 1 night #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/jz1RB8Ymyk — Michael Davis (@TheRealMikeD23) April 26, 2019

This ref busted his ankle and still rolled over and made the final count for the pin he is the biggest bad ass of wrestling!!! #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/5LsFlBSlNn — THE Nardawg (@nardawg360) April 26, 2019

Please say a prayer for my brother @tomcastorWWE. He broke his leg in the line of duty tonight during the main event of #NXTOmaha. When he was on the stretcher he squeezed my hand and proudly said "Drake I Love the Business". We love you Tom! 🙏 — Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) April 26, 2019