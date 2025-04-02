Perry Saturn Says Terri Runnels Helped Him Become a Better Person During Their Time in WWE

Perry Saturn credits Terri Runnels with helping him become a better person during their time together in WWE. Saturn and Runnels were paired together on screen in the company in 2000 and Saturn made an appearance on Maven’s YouTube channel during which he spoke about his friendship with Runnels at the time.

“She’s one of the first women that I really was friends with, because you know how sh**ty men can be,” Saturn said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “You always had that in the back of your mind. Day one, when they put us together, Terri tells me, she was being very forward, ‘Listen, Perry I’ll do anything you want to do out there, but you got to understand, I’m not going to f**k you,’ so I knew.”

He continued, “Now I’m a severe drug addict, so I don’t want to draw unnecessary attention to me, so I never hit on her. Terri helped me be a better person. Terri is awesome. Every match, we’d get in the back, she’d immediately run to the water and get me and the person I work with the water,” Saturn continued. “Never had to ask her to do that.”

The two were teamed up together for about a year before they split over Perry’s obsession with the infamous “Moppy,” his mop. Yep, that’s a thing that happened.