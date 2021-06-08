Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan Brawl With The Way Before WWE NXT (Video)

Tonight’s WWE NXT has yet to start, and already we have a pull-apart brawl between Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan and The Way. WWE posted a video of the two pairs battling it out at the Capital Wrestling Center ahead of tonight’s show, which you can check out below.

Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor, and Karrion Kross are set for a face to face tonight before their NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover: In Your House this weekend.