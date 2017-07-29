Pete Dunne Retains WWE UK Title at ICW Event

– WWE posted the following update, announcing that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne successfully retained his WWE UK Title at today’s ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 4 event, defeating Trent Seven, Wolfgang and BT Gunn. The event will be available in 24-hours on ICW’s on-demand service…

In the first WWE United Kingdom Championship defense to take place in the U.K. outside of a WWE ring, Pete Dunne successfully retained the title Saturday night in Glasgow, Scotland.

The BruiserWeight defeated Trent Seven, Wolfgang and BT Gunn in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Night 1 of “Shug’s Hoose Party 4,” an event held by Insane Championship Wrestling at the O2 ABC. The sold-out event will be available for viewing on ICW’s on-demand service starting 24 hours after the show.

Following the match, the victorious Dunne, never one to mince words, said “ICW is one of the top promotions in the world, and I own it now … just like I own WWE.”

Also at “Shug’s Hoose Party 4,” Cruiserweight Noam Dar returned to action in ICW, which was one of his stomping grounds prior to joining WWE. Dar joined former Pinky Party tag team partner Shau Samuels in tag team action.

Now that Dunne has turned back three opponents in one fell swoop, who will be next in line to step to The BruiserWeight? This much is obvious: The brash but brilliantly dangerous Dunne is unlikely to back down from the challenger, whomever it is.