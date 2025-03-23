wrestling / News

Pete Dunne Makes Return to OTT Wrestling, Does Triple H’s Entrance

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Pete Dunne Image Credit: WWE

Pete Dunne returned to OTT Wrestling earlier today at OTT Homecoming, doing his own version of Triple H’s water spit entrance. He was joined by Trent Seven and Sammy D. It was his first match there since 2019.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Over The Top Wrestling, Pete Dunne, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading