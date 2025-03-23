Pete Dunne Makes Return to OTT Wrestling, Does Triple H’s Entrance

Pete Dunne returned to OTT Wrestling earlier today at OTT Homecoming, doing his own version of Triple H’s water spit entrance. He was joined by Trent Seven and Sammy D. It was his first match there since 2019.

Pete Dunne is back on the indies for the first time since 2019. The Bruiserweight is back in OTT. @PeteDunneYxB @OTT_wrestling pic.twitter.com/hi5fAPx5DY — Dropmick Wrestling (@dropmick) March 22, 2025