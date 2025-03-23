wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Makes Return to OTT Wrestling, Does Triple H’s Entrance
Pete Dunne returned to OTT Wrestling earlier today at OTT Homecoming, doing his own version of Triple H’s water spit entrance. He was joined by Trent Seven and Sammy D. It was his first match there since 2019.
Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Sammy D do the Triple H entrance water spit. Iconic.
— Dropmick Wrestling (@dropmick) March 22, 2025
Pete Dunne is back on the indies for the first time since 2019. The Bruiserweight is back in OTT.
— Dropmick Wrestling (@dropmick) March 22, 2025
Pete Dunne also paid tribute to the passings of Ryan Smile and Niamh Dunphy.
— Dropmick Wrestling (@dropmick) March 22, 2025