Pete Dunne Welcomes Second Child
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
Pete Dunne has announced the arrival of his second child. The WWE star posted to Instagram with a pic of himself, his first child and a baby carrier, captioning it:
“New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS.”
Dunne last competed on the WWE Main Event episode that aired on April 24th. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Dunne and his family!
