Pete Dunne Welcomes Second Child

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Pete Dunne Image Credit: WWE

Pete Dunne has announced the arrival of his second child. The WWE star posted to Instagram with a pic of himself, his first child and a baby carrier, captioning it:

“New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS.”

Dunne last competed on the WWE Main Event episode that aired on April 24th. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Dunne and his family!

Pete Dunne, Jeremy Thomas

