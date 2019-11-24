wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Wins NXT Title Shot At Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
Pete Dunne defeated both Damian Priest and Killian Dain at NXT Takeover: Wargames tonight, which means that he will face Adam Cole for the NXT title tomorrow night at Survivor Series. You can find photos and videos below, as well as our live coverage here.
Here’s the updated card for Survivior Series:
*WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred)
*Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
*NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne
*AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong
*Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler
*The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era
*Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens) vs. Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali) vs. Team NXT (TBD)
*Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan and Natalya) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox)
Dunne. Dain. Priest.
Who will challenge @AdamColePro for the #NXTTitle tomorrow night at #SurvivorSeries? #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @KillianDain @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/uvXdgNOenB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
That's a GREAT DAIN! 😮😮😮 #NXTTakeOver @KillianDain @ArcherOfInfamy @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/w9KYgeuBTM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 24, 2019
Shoot your shot, @ArcherOfInfamy. 🏹 #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @KillianDain pic.twitter.com/F1P1JtqP1I
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2019
Was 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘵 expecting that. #NXTTakeOver @ArcherOfInfamy @PeteDunneYxB @KillianDain pic.twitter.com/NEgeYF8xVj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 24, 2019
Do your worst, @KillianDain and @ArcherOfInfamy.
The #BruiserWeight @PeteDunneYxB will NOT be outdone when an #NXTChampionship opportunity is on the line! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1wQd0pXYcN
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
No fingers are safe around @PeteDunneYxB. #NXTTakeOver @KillianDain @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/4xPE6rxqUf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
w i n n e r@PeteDunneYxB will challenge @AdamColePro for the #NXTTitle tomorrow night at #SurvivorSeries! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9pwgfu7Lch
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Go get 'em #BruiserWeight. #WeAreNXTUK #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/gJLKQfDqQU
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More
- Jim Cornette Weighs in on NWA Controversy, Takes Issue With NWA’s Handling Of It, Lack of an Reaction Before Episode’s Release