Pete Dunne Wins NXT Title Shot At Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

Pete Dunne defeated both Damian Priest and Killian Dain at NXT Takeover: Wargames tonight, which means that he will face Adam Cole for the NXT title tomorrow night at Survivor Series. You can find photos and videos below, as well as our live coverage here.

Here’s the updated card for Survivior Series:

*WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred)

*Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

*NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne

*AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

*Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

*The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era

*Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens) vs. Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali) vs. Team NXT (TBD)

*Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan and Natalya) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox)