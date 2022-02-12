Peter Avalon Breaks Down Why The Librarian Gimmick Didn’t Work in AEW

– Speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, wrestler Peter Avalon discussed his failed Librarian gimmick in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Peter Avalon on why he thinks The Librarian gimmick didn’t work: “I think it’s because the character needs writing. It’s one of those (characters) that needs to have something written for it and it needs to have that energy behind it to have something written for it. It’s a unique character given to a unique individual. I wasn’t a super Indie star, so I didn’t have that energy behind me going into it. It’s one of those things that needs writing behind it and needs energy put forward to make it work. It’s just how things are in the business. Tony has a new rolodex that he has access to with all the releases and 90-days going up. The pandemic happened. It’s a bunch of different factors. A lot of it is that the gimmick needs real writing behind it. I don’t know if it’s one that’s just, ‘he’s going to feud with this guy.’ There needs to be a little more to it.”

On AEW’s creative process: “It’s very free. There’s not really a set group of writers. It’s very free and open and seems to have a lot like a group mentality to put the show together, but then, with that, sometimes you don’t get to everybody.”