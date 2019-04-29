Phil Davis Says WWE Never Tried To Recruit Him

In an interview with Fightful, Bellator MMA fighter Phil Davis said that neither WWE nor any other pro wrestling company has ever tried to recruit him, but that doesn’t mean he’d rule out wrestling in the future.

He said: “Not yet. I know some other guys have expressed some interest in WWE. I know King Mo has and got started up a little bit. You never know. Maybe later on. Immediately after college, that was something I talked about with some of my close friends. It’s hard. Those guys get beat up. If I’m going to get beat up, it’s going to be for real. I don’t want it to be scripted, I want to know that I’ll win. I like for my efforts to amount to my wins and losses.“