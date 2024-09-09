Photo: Kairi Sane Shows Off Stitches After Being Cut During WWE Raw Match

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Kairi Sane suffered an eye injury during her match.

Sane and IYO SKY were competing against Unholy Union for a chance to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, while the current champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, watched from ringside.

During the match, Sane attempted an outside dive but ended up hitting the announce table, which caused her eye to bleed. After the match, WWE’s medical team took care of Sane, stitching up her eye backstage.

Sane tweeted the following updated photo, showing off the stitches: