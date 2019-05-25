411’s Report From Wrestling Observer Panel at Starrcast II

– 411 is at the Wrestling Observer Live panel at Starrcast, and you can see some pics, video and live updates from the event below. In the video, Bryan Alvarez compares the current WWE product to WCW and explains why the current WWE product is not appealing to him because they’re all the same. He notes that at least in the dying days of WCW he could see unique and unpredictable things like Tank Abbott vs. Scott Steiner.

Dave Meltzer said during the panel that WWE is idiot proof now because of all the television money that the company is getting. Meltzer seems to think Triple H will eventually run and take over the wrestling side from Vince. Bryan Alvarez questions if Triple H can easily take over handling five hours of TV a week, rather than the really tighter, shorter format for NXT.

Meltzer suspects AEW didn’t bring Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to today’s press conference to keep them apart and not let them get into a brawl, same as not showing them in a brawl at the Turner upfronts. He says that the PPV buyrate number for Double Or Nothing is not as important as the TV ratings later this year in TNT, and that the market will determine if price of Double or Nothing is too much.

Dave talks about All In being such a historic show to ignite AEW and credits Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks getting over to a degree that they got a financial backer, which led to AEW getting a large TV platform with TNT. He says that he doesn’t think Double or Nothing is meant to be a show for casual fans.

Meltzer praises the work ethic of Hiroshi Tanahashi and how he’s still able to have some of the best matches ever despite growing older and suffering a lot of wear and tear with his injuries.

