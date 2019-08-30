wrestling / News
Pics From Starrcast III: Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, Allie & Rosemary, More
– 411mania is at Starrcast III and All Out this weekend, and we have some great pics of talent on the convention floor including Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux and more. You can see the photos below courtesy of our own Joseph Lee of Lance Hoyt, Kross and Bordeaux, Colt Cabana, Hornswoggle, and Allie and Rosemary, as well as a couple of other floor pics.
Ring the bell, win a free shirt! #StarrcastIII #Starrcast pic.twitter.com/0h1sMsZy4m
Colt's not here right now… #Starrcast #Starrcast3 pic.twitter.com/NefSQWkxc5
But @LanceHoyt is definitely here! #StarrcastIII #Starrcast pic.twitter.com/C153XdDpJW
Also here: @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13! #Starrcast #StarrcastIII pic.twitter.com/5cxs0FicEG
Hey, @ColtCabana is back! #StarrcastIII #Starrcast pic.twitter.com/VHwpu0lFXV
There's no ring for @wwehornswoggle to hide under at #StarrcastIII! pic.twitter.com/UBQV0m3uzt
.@AllieWrestling wanted a hug but @WeAreRosemary was NOT having it. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast pic.twitter.com/UJsTBUa5u1
