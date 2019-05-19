Pics, Video From Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– We have a new Ms. Money in the Bank following tonight’s WWE PPV. Bayley won the eight-woman ladder match to earn the Money in the Bank contract, earning a match against a Women’s Champion at any point in the next year. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Bayley follows Carmella and Alexa Bliss as the previous women’s Money in the Bank winners. During the match, Carmella left the arena after a rough-looking spot where she got her knee slammed into a ladder during a spot with Mandy Rose, but came back later and attacked Rose, nearly grabbing the contract. Sonya Deville stopped her, then carried Rose to the top of the ladder where they were met by Bayley and thrown off. Bayley then snagged the briefcase to win.

