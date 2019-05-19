wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
– We have a new Ms. Money in the Bank following tonight’s WWE PPV. Bayley won the eight-woman ladder match to earn the Money in the Bank contract, earning a match against a Women’s Champion at any point in the next year. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Bayley follows Carmella and Alexa Bliss as the previous women’s Money in the Bank winners. During the match, Carmella left the arena after a rough-looking spot where she got her knee slammed into a ladder during a spot with Mandy Rose, but came back later and attacked Rose, nearly grabbing the contract. Sonya Deville stopped her, then carried Rose to the top of the ladder where they were met by Bayley and thrown off. Bayley then snagged the briefcase to win.
She's done it before. Can @CarmellaWWE do it again?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/QRlIq4kQ22
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 19, 2019
Oh yeah. @NikkiCrossWWE is READY for this one. #MITB pic.twitter.com/RqLlPCF5sW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
*whispers* MANDY.
Is #GodsGreatestCreation @WWE_MandyRose your next Ms. #MITB? pic.twitter.com/EQXDbaiYj6
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
#MITB is all about opportunity, and @DanaBrookeWWE plans on taking FULL advantage! pic.twitter.com/NKYdN7WnrS
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
The WAR GODDESS @WWEEmberMoon can change the game with a #MITB contract win tonight! pic.twitter.com/eHLhCdu8aA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
Looks familiar, doesn't it, @BretHart?#MITB @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/IdfcKcYIwV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
It's GO TIME on @WWENetwork…
🔵 @itsBayleyWWE
🔵 @CarmellaWWE
🔵 @WWEEmberMoon
🔵 @WWE_MandyRose
🔴 @DanaBrookeWWE
🔴 @NaomiWWE
🔴 @NatbyNature
🔴 @NikkiCrossWWE
Who's your pick to win it?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/dxR4yWbDh9
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 19, 2019
LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY LET NIKKI PLAY #MITB @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/OYWxaMbaOT
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
She floated like a 🦋 and STUNG like a 🐝 that time!#MITB @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/KoQKdXasdA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
The unpredictable @NikkiCrossWWE has her hands on a ladder… And she's taking EVERYBODY out! #MITB pic.twitter.com/DRbyyQUGLK
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
👀 We see you, @NaomiWWE! #MITB pic.twitter.com/kqI7RWltGg
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
Sometimes, it's about doing DAMAGE, and @DanaBrookeWWE knows it. #MITB pic.twitter.com/o9BXdCiCAD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
THAT ECLIPSE THOUGH.#MITB @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/nn10vyELtW
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S NEWS… @CarmellaWWE is BACK in this #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/HXCUXjDg2q
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
This is what friends are for…@SonyaDevilleWWE is CARRYING @WWE_MandyRose to the top of the ladder! #MITB pic.twitter.com/QPx04xufg3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
THERE AIN'T NO STOPPING HER NOW…@itsBayleyWWE has WON the #MITB contract! pic.twitter.com/bh0JpMW2Mg
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
